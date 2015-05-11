It may look like a trash can with an iPad stuck to its head and be somewhat error-prone, but SaviOne, a wheeled robot that delivers towels and toothbrushes to guests in their hotel rooms, was never supposed to be perfect. “We want people to feel protective toward it rather than offended when it makes mistakes,” says Tessa Lau, a computer scientist whose job it was to make the robot (currently employed at two Aloft hotels in California) cute–even vulnerable. Here’s how she did it:

When SaviOne rides an elevator with guests, it obeys social norms. It will get on and turn 180 degrees, so it’s facing the doors and staring awkwardly like everyone else.

If SaviOne gets confused while it navigates the halls, it won’t simply hit the brakes, because people find that behavior disconcerting. Instead, it will slowly decelerate.

When a guest answers the door to receive her towel, SaviOne beeps like R2D2 rather than speaking like C3PO, because while it’s intelligent enough to talk, it’s not smart enough to hold a conversation. After the towel is taken, the guest can rate the robot’s performance on its screen. If it gets a full five stars, it chirps and does what Lau calls a “happy dance.”