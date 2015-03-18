Microsoft Plans To Replace Passwords With Your Body

Microsoft has announced a one-two punch for the upcoming release of Windows 10 in the form of Windows Hello and Passport; the former allowing you to unlock your PC once with biometric markers like a 3-D facial recognition or a thumbprint scan, and the latter letting you log into all sorts of websites and apps automatically once you’ve been recognized.

That sounds geeky, I know. But this bit of geek can change the entire experience of security.

Take the implications of facial recognition alone: If you’ve ever used an Xbox system setup with the Kinect camera, you’ve felt the magic of standing in front of your TV and automatically being logged into the service. Passport is a security standard that Microsoft is developing, which takes the magic of that Kinect interaction, and applies it to a Windows 10 laptop and the apps and websites opened on it, too. That means a world without passwords and password managers. You simply surf.

So which apps and websites will be supported that you actually care about? It’s not entirely clear yet, but Passport is part of a group called the FIDO Alliance that shares Microsoft’s password-elimination mission, and includes a long list of powerful supporters, including Google, Netflix, Samsung, and Visa. Accompanied with the fact that Apple’s iPhone and iPad are already unlocking several apps with the touch of your fingerprint, it’s getting very easy to imagine a world without PINs and passwords–meaning we’ll all have to pay homage to our favorite childhood pet another way.

