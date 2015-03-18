Alphabet Letters Die A Slow Painful Death In This Kia Texting And Driving PSA

Driving safety PSAs are an eclectic bunch. Some are funny, others shocking, even depressingly catchy.
Here, Kia and agency Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai have gone with artfully ambient violence. The film shows letters of the alphabet being destroyed in slow motion with burning metal, splatters of blood, and shards of exploding glass, dance around like bullets in The Matrix. It may be a bit less jarring than your typical scared straight car crash, but the overall effect is–surprisingly–no less unsettling.