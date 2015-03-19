Beyond Transparency: Can A Culture Of 100% Honesty Work?

The big-data team at Moz, a marketing software company, was working on a large project to rebuild the systems behind the company’s web index for almost two years. Some of Moz’s engineers had privately expressed their worries about the progress and lack of results to CEO Sarah Bird.

At any other company, even a private conversation would have been tough, and the whole episode may well have resulted in a failure of the project and a dent in morale. Instead, Moz founder Rand Fishkin says they took the concern public. During a two-hour meeting last week, senior staff were invited to ask the big-data team questions. He tells Fast Company, “It was a great session, and I think everyone walked away feeling more confident in the team and project, as well as more trusting of the individuals involved.”

Fishkin says this wasn’t a onetime experiment. “We’ve made it part of our daily processes and part of our manager/employee training to ask for not just honesty, but the whole truth,” he says.

The Moz staff isn’t alone in their pursuit of honest communications. In fact, a new survey from 15Five indicates that 85% of employees are unsatisfied with the quality of communication in their workplace. According to the findings from over 1,000 full-time employees across the U.S., 81% would rather join a company that values “open communication” than one that offers perks such as top health plans, free food, and gym memberships.

15Five founder David Hassell says that the impetus to do the survey grew out of anecdotal conversations about what really makes great teams and companies. “When it comes down to it, it’s the manager/employee relationship,” he asserts. Like any good relationship, when there is open communication and trust, a lot of positive things can happen, Hassell says.

15Five had its own dustup over a lack of transparency not long ago. An employee who’d been with the company for almost a year wasn’t really up to the tasks she was set to complete. Unfortunately, her previous jobs had taught her not to open up. “It led her to believe it was risky to share weaknesses and safer to put on a front that she had it all under control,” Hassell explains. “We only had a candid discussion about this in the final two months of our working together, when it was clear we weren’t getting the results we had hoped,” he adds. That employee was let go, says Hassell. “I speculate that if she’d been more open earlier on, we may have had a different outcome.”