Take An Infographic Inventory Of Banned Books Through History–And Why They Were Banned

Literacy is, by most accounts, a positive thing. It just depends on what people use it for. Banning books has been a popular solution to the problem of “reading the wrong thing” since at least the 1800s, and it still rages on today. A new infographic examines books that have been banned in different areas of the world at different points in history, and lists the sometimes-silly reasons why.

Created by PrinterInks.com, “A Look At Banned Books” reveals a ton of interesting data on the one thing Harry Potter and The Communist Manifesto have in common. (Fan-fiction enthusiasts should note that Harry Potter and The Communist Manifesto is a concept that’s still up for grabs if you act quickly.) The infographic reveals which books were banned, along with the when, where, why, and for how long. The reasons range from obscenity to Marxism to religion-conflicting wizardry. Of course, the people in charge remain blissfully unaware of the fact that banning a book makes it infinitely cooler, and ultimately, perhaps more popular.

Have a look at the chart below, and let us know in the comments which books are banned that shouldn’t be, or aren’t banned that should be.



