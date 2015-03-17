A New Gun Shop In New York City Sells Weapons With A Deadly Story

One of the biggest marketing buzzwords in recent years has been storytelling. Brands need to tap into their story potential to engage and inspire consumers. But now States United to Prevent Gun Violence is using that same concept as a deterrent for potential first-time gun buyers.

The nonprofit says that 60% of Americans think owning a gun will make their lives safer, studies shown that owning a firearm can actually increase your risk of injury and death. So with agency Grey New York, the organization opened up a gun shop in NYC to give potential buyers a unique retail experience. Shelves are stocked with hundreds of guns, each with their own special backstory, including use in some of the most well-known mass shootings, unintentional shootings, homicides, and suicides. The look on one customer’s face when he learns the revolver in his hand was the same kind a five-year-old boy found in his parents’ drawer, went downstairs and shot his nine-month-old sibling with, says it all.





If you’re thinking of getting a gun, the campaign’s site features an interactive tool to help in the decision, showing facts based on your life and highlighting statistics on gun ownership, death, and injury.