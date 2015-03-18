“Wanna Try Insanity Mode?”: Ben & Jerry’s New Ice Cream Truck Is A Tesla, And I Took A Test Drive

I’m driving south on New York City’s West Side Highway in Tesla’s new all-wheel-drive sedan, the Model D, when the nice Tesla employee next to me poses that question in between casual bites of Ben & Jerry’s chocolate ice cream. It’s about lunchtime, and the March sun is just beginning to poke its fingers through the cloud cover.

My test drive that day was part of a promotion put on by Ben & Jerry’s, which is partnering with Tesla to kick off this year’s “Save Our Swirled” climate change tour. Most years, the Vermont-based ice cream maker known for its kooky flavors uses this opportunity to raise awareness about local environmental issues as it tours the country in an ice cream truck. (In Vermont, for example, the company is lobbying for a carbon pollution tax.)

This year, however, that ice cream truck is a Tesla Model S—the non-all-wheel-drive version of the car I was trying out.

“Sure!” I answer, before my brain can comprehend the fact that I have no idea what he’s talking about. “Wait. What’s insanity mode?”

“Oh dude, you gotta try it. Just…”—and here, he flicks his fingers dismissively at the road—”try to get in front at a red light.”

After a U-turn and some deft maneuvering that should qualify me for a role in Fast and Furious 8—whattup, James Wan!—I finally jockey into position, staring down the stretch of pavement in front of me. “Alright,” my copilot tells me, “now, how fast you floor the pedal matters.” Navigating through the dashboard’s enormous touch screen, he flips the insane switch, a battery-guzzling mode that allows the car to rocket from zero to 60 in 3.3 seconds. My already sweaty grip tightens around the wheel. Not a nanosecond after the light goes green do I smush the pedal down. Pedestrians and buildings begin to blur in my periphery, and yet, the D’s electric engine barely purrs. Before the vehicle travels even 30 feet, I press the brake (which is smooth and buttery) to bring the vehicle to a full stop. Traffic. We’re still in Manhattan, after all.