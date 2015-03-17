Ever Felt Trapped In Awkward Conversation? The Guys In This Short Film Literally Are

“How are you?” is the most-asked question people are least interested in hearing truthfully answered. It’s often merely a formality, rather than an invitation to divulge feelings or interests in current events. Anything beyond the words “pretty good” is far too much information most of the time. When casual acquaintances bump into each other, say, on an elevator, they’re supposed to just acknowledge one another and move on. Imagine what’d happen if that elevator never stopped, though.

A new video sets an awkward exchange in motion, then let’s it play out far beyond its natural conclusion. Written by Elisha Yaffe, and directed by James Beard, Hey, Dude. Hey, Man. is every introvert’s worst nightmare. In it, two socially connected men quickly exhaust their conversational supply after a chance meeting on the street, and attempt to walk away. They can’t. In a twist of fate far more complicated than a broken elevator, the two appear to be stuck inside some sort of transparent forcefield. They’ll have to keep the forced pleasantries going longer than most people could bear.

Although the premise sounds like something out of Black Mirror–two people unable to escape through their mobile devices–the film is pitched more toward light laughs than dark satire. And unlike most elevator conversation, you probably won’t feel immediately relieved after its 7-minute runtime is over.





[via Laughing Squid]