Muji Reinvented The Bean Bag With Its Body Cushions

Japanese lifestyle brand MUJI ‘s high-class bean bag, the Body Fit Cushion, is making its way to the States. The cushion was designed to fit into the cramped apartments of Tokyo, where space is minimal and floor level seating is common. Meant to support the whole body, they’re adaptable to different uses and environments.

We can easily imagine these understated $190 cushions inhabiting a city apartment or gracing the floor of a startup. While they won’t start shipping out in April, you can check out the super chilled out teaser vid, which makes us want to take a nap on one of these ASAP. (With a cat, if possible.)

[via High Snobiety]