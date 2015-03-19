Why Positivity Is The Worst Response To A Problem

In math, multiplying a negative by a positive gives you a negative answer. Ever notice the same thing happens in life? When a coworker complains and you try to inject something positive, the outcome is usually more negativity.

“When we hear negativity, our instinct is to try and cheer up the other person,” says Peter Bregman, author of Four Seconds: All the Time You Need to Stop Counter-Productive Habits and Get the Results You Want. “But often it’s the worst thing you can do.”

That’s because listening to negative conversations makes us uncomfortable, and saying something positive in response only serves as a way to make the listener feel better, not the person who is complaining. This reaction doesn’t help the person who is venting because the listener’s comments are perceived as being argumentative.

“You are basically disagreeing with the other person’s feelings,” says Bregman. “You’re saying that they’re wrong; things really aren’t that terrible. This just makes them entrench more deeply in their perspective.”

Combating negativity with positivity can also make the complainer feel like you haven’t heard them. The person will likely continue with their rant, believing that they have to better explain their feelings to you.

What does work is empathy, says Bregman: “The number-one rule in conflict is making sure the other person feels heard,” he says. “When you agree with part of what they’re saying, you’re telling the person that you’re listening. More than wanting to be cheered up, they want someone to acknowledge their perspective.”

Agreeing also allows the person to stop holding so tightly to their position; it immediately softens them. If there isn’t a point on which you can agree, Bregman suggests using a statement such as, “I can see that you’re struggling.” This helps because it acknowledges that you’ve heard the other person’s feelings.