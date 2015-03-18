How To Find Your Calling When You’re Stuck In A Job You Hate

When 15% of U.S. workers detest their job , what’s holding them back from finding what they love to do?

Certified career coach Cheryl Palmer says that the perfect career is one that taps into your passions, but is also viable in the future. That’s easier said than done, especially if you have a multitude of passionate interests–or none.

Ask yourself these questions when you’re trying to find a new path.

Uncovering your calling begins with looking at your current strengths and hobbies.

The flip side of your weaknesses reveals strengths you might not recognize immediately, Palmer says. If you’re chronically disorganized, a work environment that embraces chaotic creativity is a better fit than a traditional office culture. If sitting in an office all day drives you mad, you can narrow the scope to jobs that let you be active throughout the day.

What you excel in is likely also what you’re drawn to after hours. What kind of work would you do for free? Dabble in a variety of volunteer or freelance gigs with low commitment if you’re unsure where to start.

With a résumé that includes entrepreneur, columnist, best-selling author, inventor, and professional wrestler, if anyone understands the job-hopper’s dilemma, Richie Frieman does. “Finding what you really love to do, or your calling, is absolutely not a myth,” he says. “It happens all the time. . . . However, the biggest problems are the immediate expectations of those callings, and of what people deem as success.”