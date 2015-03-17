Lest We Forget They Were Actually Lab Rats, Here’s Scientifically Accurate Pinky And The Brain

The latest edition of the Scientifically Accurate series by FXX’s Animation Domination High-Def reminds adults who grew up on Pinky and the Brain that their beloved children’s cartoon characters were in fact lab rats. While the show did indeed treat the pair’s enclosure as unpleasant, its intended audience had no idea how bad those creatures actually have it. ADHD has now retroactively rectified this glaring oversight.





In the original theme song, Pinky and the Brain are referred to as “laboratory mice,” which is the cutest, cuddliest possible way to say lab rat. The new video takes place over a similar death dirge-like theme (the tone of which now seems more appropriate than anyone realized!) only now the lyrics recount all the horrible testing that was wrought upon our heroes. Worse still, Scientifically Accurate Pinky and the Brain forces viewers to think about the fact that The Brain’s super-intelligence would have made him even more aware of how dire his circumstances were the whole time. Do not narf gently into that good night, Pinky and the Brain!

