Why We Need A Haptic Design Language For Wearables

There’s a disconnect between what wearables can be and what they currently are, says Chris Ullrich, who heads up user experience at Immersion, a firm known for its haptic feedback innovations. Right now, even the most advanced smartwatch is really just a mirror of the smartwatch in your pocket. Your phone receives alerts from the world, and instead of pulling it out the screen in your pocket, you look down at the screen on your wrist.

This is absurd in Ullrich’s eyes, because wearables could really be so much more: silent universal communicators snuggled up against your skin that can let you know everything from how fast your heart is beating to what’s happening on Twitter.

This is why at last month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Immersion introduced TouchSense Core platform hopes to fill that void.





The key behind TouchSense Core is to better utilize haptics as a communication tool; to create a design language for the vibrating motors inside smartwatches that would not only allow wearables to communicate with you invisibly, but just as importantly, be able to deliver nuanced information.

At the heart of TouchSense Core are five main categories of notifications, each of which has its own haptic syntax, established in software. The first two categories–Urgent, or Later–deal with immediacy. An incoming phone call, for example, is a more urgent notification than someone retweeting you on Twitter.

Two other categories–Foreground, and Background–relate to whether the notification you’re receiving is in relation to what you’re currently doing: if you’re a runner, for example, your smartwatch would use one category of notifications to say you just ran 5k, and another to remind you it’s time for your daily run.

And because your smartwatch should be able to raise its voice above all other notifications to let you know you’re running low on battery, or to give feedback when you touch the touch screen, the last category of notifications has to do with system notifications. Each of these categories in TouchSense Core speaks its own haptic dialect, with distinct notification styles that a user can learn over time.