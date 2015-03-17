Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Grimes, SXSW

If you like lyrically depressing tracks full head-bobbing rhythm, collaborations between pop superstars and Canadian indie darlings, and cagey Kendrick Lamar, you’ll love this week’s music roundup.

There’s probably a new Kendrick Lamar album available right now–one week ahead of schedule. First, only the clean version was available on iTunes, then both versions, then the album appeared on Spotify, then Monday morning it disappeared from iTunes before finally coming back. So, it’s probably available to own now, but you never know.

Even if you’re not a fan, it’s probably worth a listen to the final track in which Lamar interviews Tupac at the end.

Grimes has a new song with Jack Antonoff of the bands Fun. and Bleachers. “Entropy” is a very poppy as you might imagine.

Twenty One Pilots give a hint of their new album with the first single, “Fairly Local.” What’s the verdict, is the band’s insanely catchy rap-core still relevant in today’s music scene?

Everyone’s favorite indie-rock band Of Monsters & Men is back with a new song, “Crystal,” off their upcoming album. Use caution, the new song will make you want to stomp your feet.

Also: