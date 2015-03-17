advertisement
Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Grimes, SXSW

There’s a new Kendrick Lamar album, plus new stuff from Laura Marling, Grimes, AWOLNATION, and more.

By Tyler Hayes2 minute Read

If you like lyrically depressing tracks full head-bobbing rhythm, collaborations between pop superstars and Canadian indie darlings, and cagey Kendrick Lamar, you’ll love this week’s music roundup.

New Music

There’s probably a new Kendrick Lamar album available right now–one week ahead of schedule. First, only the clean version was available on iTunes, then both versions, then the album appeared on Spotify, then Monday morning it disappeared from iTunes before finally coming back. So, it’s probably available to own now, but you never know.

Even if you’re not a fan, it’s probably worth a listen to the final track in which Lamar interviews Tupac at the end.

Grimes has a new song with Jack Antonoff of the bands Fun. and Bleachers. “Entropy” is a very poppy as you might imagine.

Twenty One Pilots give a hint of their new album with the first single, “Fairly Local.” What’s the verdict, is the band’s insanely catchy rap-core still relevant in today’s music scene?

Everyone’s favorite indie-rock band Of Monsters & Men is back with a new song, “Crystal,” off their upcoming album. Use caution, the new song will make you want to stomp your feet.

Also:

  • The Latest Death Cab For Cutie track “Little Wanderer” is pure, hypnotic, gold.
  • There’s a new Bloc Party album coming–expect it to be a little different.
  • You may remember Marc Scilbilia‘s cover of “This Land Is Your Land” from Jeep’s Super Bowl commercial. His new single, “Wide Open Arms,” is now available on iTunes and well worth it.
  • Have you heard the theme song to Netflix’s new show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Here’s the song’s backstory.
  • Third Eye Blind and Dashboard Confessional are touring this summer and one of the venues may have pre-announced a new Third Eye Blind album titled Dopamine out this spring.
  • Warpaint has a few new singles out, the latest of which, “I’ll Start Believing,” is a lyrically depressing track full head-bobbing rhythm.

Tyler Hayes is a Southern California native, early technology adopter, and music enthusiast. You can reach him at tyler@liisten.com

