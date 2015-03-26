The Fossil Fuel Divestment Movement’s Newest Strategy: Alternative Endowments

If there’s one universal college alumni experience, it’s getting calls, mailings, and emails soliciting donations to your beloved alma mater. Now alumni who care about climate change have an alternative way to give.

Fossil-fuel divestment has become a major focus of climate change activism on U.S. college campuses. The student-led movement, which asks university endowments to sell investments in fossil fuel companies, has racked up modest victories at small schools in recent years. But at many larger schools, university boards have refused to sell their stakes in some of the world’s most profitable companies. Stanford University, which said it would sell only its holdings in coal companies last spring, has been the biggest endowment to divest.

Campaigners are now expanding their protest tactics to give schools more financial incentive to take action. At schools like Harvard, Columbia, the University of California, and a coalition of more than a dozen schools including MIT, Stanford, Dartmouth, and Georgetown, they’ve set up “alternative endowment” fundraising campaign. These funds collect donations from former students who only want to give to a school that won’t invest in fossil fuels.

“One of the strong points of leverage that alumni have is through their donations,” says Ben Franta, a Harvard graduate student in applied physics who serves as alumni coordinator for Divest Harvard. “It’s important to demonstrate that people care about this issue so much that the status quo is objectionable to them.”

Jess Grady-Benson, an alumni organizer with the Responsible Endowments Coalition, a nonprofit working to set up funds for student groups on different campuses, calls the strategy a “financial petition.” “As a tactic standing alone, it is fairly ineffective,” she says. “But it can be a very powerful extra point of pressure from a different angle.”

This is possible now, in part, because there are more mainstream investing options that specifically avoid fossil-fuel stocks, like Trillium Asset Management, the Aperio Group, and Portfolio 21. The Harvard fund, for example, will invest in BlackRock’s new ex-Fossil Fuels Index Series, launched last year in collaboration with the Natural Resources Defense Council and FTSE Group.

One question is how much money needs to be raised to contribute to a convincing case. Raising a low amount could backfire when viewed by the trustees of an endowment worth millions or billions. Organizers at Harvard, the school with the largest endowment in the nation at $36 billion, don’t plan to officially launch their fund until they receive at least $5 million in donor pledges, as advised by Bevis Longstreth, a Harvard alum and former SEC commissioner. They will keep raising money until 2025. Already, famous alum including Natalie Portman, Maya Lin, and climate activist Bill McKibben support the cause.