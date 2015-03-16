You Can Watch Tommy Wiseau’s Bonkers New Show In Whatever Room You’re In Right Now

He swore in retrospect that The Room was intentionally a comedy, but few believed him. Now the man known as the Ed Wood of modern cinema has made an online sitcom to prove whether he can indeed make audiences laugh on purpose.





Buoyed by its staggering ineptitude, The Room quickly built up a reputation after its 2003 release as essential viewing for bad movie connoisseurs. Director/star Tommy Wiseau has attempted to control the narrative surrounding the film’s reputation ever since–claiming that it was supposed to be hot garbage, and even alluding to the film’s cult status in subsequent projects such as The House That Drips Blood On Alex. Now that Wiseau has finally found a home for his first sitcom, on Hulu, his command of ironic incompetence will be put to the test.





The first four episodes of The Neighbors’ inaugural season became available on Hulu over the weekend, with the rest due to arrive over the summer. The premise, such as it is, follows “the relationship between a group of neighbors who live in an apartment building,” if you can even process the variables at play in that sentence. From the looks of it, the show appears to retain all the questionable dialogue, indifferent acting, and general what-the-fuckery preceded by its creator’s reputation. Gather ye throwin’ spoons and get to a computer to find out whether or not we have another disasterpiece on our hands.

Watch the trailer below:

