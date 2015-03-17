A Look Back At The Most Authentic Moment Of SXSW

It started as a joke. My iPhone screen had been cracked for months, and a couple of loud, seemingly intoxicated men in the line for a party at SXSW on Saturday night were wearing shirts that said “iCracked.” My companion, Fast Company events editor Kim Last, makes a living spotting synergies, and she was quick to make the suggestion: Could they fix my phone?

The more sober of the pair turned out to be a “Certified iTech” who works at iCracked. Part of iCracked’s business is making house calls to repair broken phones. He is one of the people who makes them. He bravely agreed to replace my screen. I bravely agreed to have a drunk stranger fix my phone at a party.

Inside the annual bash hosted by Ashton Kutcher, he pulled from his backpack what looked like several tackle boxes full of small tools. Only after he had removed a couple of tiny screws from my phone and cracked it open did he comment that this was probably a bad idea (at the time he did not know I was a reporter, which would have likely made him feel it was an even worse idea). Only then did I understand that experiment that claims to have found we “love” our phones in some sense. Here was my connection to my work and universe, with its guts exposed, in the hands of some dude who until recently thought he was just going to an open bar. Sensing this tension, Kim naturally pulled out her phone and started a Meerkat livestream.

“We have 12 viewers,” she said.

“I don’t feel good about this at all,” I said.

He poked at my phone’s insides, and the music thumped on.

I doubted him right up until the moment when he handed my phone, lit up and seemingly functioning, back to me, along with his card in case I have any problems later.