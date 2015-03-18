When Struggling With Dyslexia Makes You A Better Entrepreneur

For most people, dyslexia has negative connotations, but is it possible that the learning difference can make people better entrepreneurs?

According to Dr. Sally Shaywitz, codirector of the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity and the author of Overcoming Dyslexia, the highly prevalent learning difference is often misunderstood. According to her, dyslexia affects people of all intelligence levels, and it can provide fertile grounds for entrepreneurial success. “People who are dyslexic have learned how to deal with adversity,” says Shaywitz. “People who are dyslexic are so used to having challenges that they become resilient. Nothing puts them off.”

Shaywitz tells Fast Company that the earlier a person can be diagnosed with dyslexia the better, but acknowledges that schools have not been great in identifying children. “In studies where every child was evaluated, it was found in one of five, which means that virtually every classroom has several students with dyslexia. It’s not something you grow out of. It affects about 80% of all people who have a learning disability.”

Despite the age of diagnosis, many entrepreneurs list supportive parents and teachers as building their confidence in themselves and their professional capabilities.

“The diagnosis is the first step,” says Brett Kopf, cofounder and CEO of teacher resource Remind, who was diagnosed in fifth grade. “You have to find a support system to help you through when you’re young, and my mom and a teacher named Mrs. Whitefield created that for me. That made all the difference. I was taught at a young age that when things seem impossible, you just ‘find a way.’”

“Unless you are understood for your differences, and what you can achieve, you can often feel like a great failure,” says Nancy Brinker, founder and chair of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Brinker discovered she was dyslexic when her son was diagnosed. “I was such a hard worker all my life. I wasn’t stupid by any means, I had the intelligence, but I couldn’t learn the way other people did,” she says.

An everyday task like reading can be incredibly grueling for those with dyslexia, but for Steve Mariotti, the recently retired founder of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, reading is a favorite pastime instilled in him by his father, who would spend an hour every evening teaching Mariotti how to read. His love of books is so massive that Mariotti has started a rare-book business. “I own 11,000 books,” he says. “I try to read two books a week. I usually read more.”