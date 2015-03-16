Watch A Special Proposal For World Down Syndrome Day

Last year to mark World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, CoorDown (Italy’s national association of people with Down syndrome) started a discussion about what it’s like to raise a child with down syndrome . This year the organization returns, with agency agency Saatchi & Saatchi Italy, to illustrate how people with down syndrome deserve the chance to enjoy the same choices in life as everyone else.

“The Special Proposal” tells the story of Salvatore and Caterina. The couple want to live together and Salvatore decided to ask Caterina with a surprising proposal at work with an a cappella vocal group singing Norah Jones’s “Come Away With Me.” He kneels down and pulls out a box with another surprise–the key to their new home.





Promoting and raising awareness about the capabilities of those with down syndrome is part of CoorDown’s mission to protect their rights, and integration in society through many activities and the promotion of social communication campaigns.