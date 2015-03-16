Boxing Cats Take On Toy Mice And Everything Else In New Temptations Spot

Cats and kittens have appeared in advertising for everything from biscuits to fashion items. Since the Internet is made of cats, it is what we have come to expect.

However, here is a campaign starring cats that is launching a product actually for cats. Presenting Snacky Mouse, the new toy and treat dispenser from Mars Temptations. It’s a plastic mouse bobble toy within which tasty treats are held and cats have to play or rather, fight, their way into it to get hold of the treats. It’s “The snack your cat has to whack,” as the ad voiceover says.

The campaign’s online film is positioned as a battle between cat and mouse and shows cats photoshopped into boxing fight situations with ninjas, sharks, chess grandmaster Gary Kasparov, and a fruit machine, to name but a few. A voiceover in the style of a Madison Square Garden boxing event completes the frenetic feel. Entitled #CatVsMouse, it was directed by Tim Hope and the music track, composed by Imagem Publishing, is called “Fighting Heart.”





Alongside the film and supporting print campaign, the brand has partnered with BuzzFeed to create a live animation action game where you too can punch things to your heart’s content. Called the Snacky Mouse Rumble, it’s a “treat fighting game” (you can blame BuzzFeed for that one). It is the first time BuzzFeed‘s game team has worked with a partner on an action game.





The campaign was created by agency Eve&AdamDDB, formerly known as Adam&EveDDB. To mark International Women’s Day 2015, the ad agency changed its name to give its female side the upper hand–everything from the company’s Twitter account to the signage on its London headquarters was changed. It is not yet clear if or when it will revert to its original moniker.