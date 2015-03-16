Meet Gloria, The Chicken That Will Decide The Fate Of Burger King’s Chicken Fries

When faced with a difficult decision, sometimes we all just wish we could delegate it to avoid the entire hassle or the consequences of our choices. Fries or salad, paper or plastic, exercise or sit on the couch–please someone else just decide. Now Burger King is taking this approach to a serious product decision, whether or not to serve its popular Chicken Fries.

The fry-shaped chicken fingers were originally put on the menu in 2009 then taken off in 2012, only for the fast feeder to pull a McRib last summer and bring it back for a limited time only. Now Burger King and agency David are taking the decision out of the board room and focus groups and putting it in the hands (feet?) of a chicken named Gloria.





Gloria will be trucked around the U.S. in a luxury coop and will decide whether select restaurants will have the privilege of serving small deep fried sticks of her brethren to the general public by choosing to eat out of a bowl labeled Yes or No. It’s billed as a completely random chicken decision, but considering the common chicken has the communication skills equal to some primates and can use sophisticated signals to show its intentions, don’t be surprised if Gloria uses all this as a ploy to become a marketing star and avoid becoming a delicious fry herself.