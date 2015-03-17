Get Excited For Spring With This Flower Strip Tease

We still have a few days left before the official start of spring, but already we’re dreaming of light sweaters, sunny days spent lying in the grass, and a run on allergy meds. It may still be coat weather out there, at least here in dreary, dreary New York, but the warm weather will come eventually. Until it does, check out this spectacular timelapse of blooming flowers, created from 10,000 images stitched together by French director Thomas Blanchard.