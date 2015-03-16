See The Most Famous Photos Ever, Meticulously Recreated Using Miniature Models

Computer graphics may get more astoundingly vivid with each passing year, but for some filmmakers there’s nothing like the real thing. Well, real-ish, anyway. Many movies still use miniature models to create certain effects that wouldn’t feel quite right if made strictly from pixels. A new photography project is taking a page out of the cinematic playbook by recreating real-life scenes whose naturally occurring effects made history.



Left: Making of “Mont Blanc: la Jonction”, 2014. Original photo by Louis-Auguste Bisson & Auguste-Rosalie Bisson, 1861. ; Right: Making of “Five Soldiers Silhouette at the Battle of Broodseinde”, 2013. Original photo by Ernest Brooks, 1917

Switzerland-based photographers Jojakim Cortis and Adrian Sonderegger started out the project by recreating Andreas Gursky’s famously lucrative landscape image, Rhein II. More or less as a lark, the two built a small-scale version of the scene in their studio in 2012. Pretty soon, however, the pair transitioned out of the realm of “most famously lucrative photos” to some of the most famous, most significant photographs ever taken, in a series entitled Icons. Their faithful recreations of everything from the 1903 photo of the Wright Brothers and their airplane to Stuart Franklin’s Tiananmen shot are meticulously crafted homages in miniature.

[via My Modern Met]