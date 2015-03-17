The Gender Wage Gap Is Much More Complex Than We Thought

Movements need sound bites to spread widely. But in reality, the gender wage gap is much more complex than the single-figure “cents on the dollar” stat that is commonly used as shorthand for the problem.

The recently released “Status of Women in the States: 2015,” a project of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR), peels back the layers around the topic, from geography and age to immigration.

If the gap continues to narrow at the current rate, women in the U.S. won’t see equal pay until 2058, the study finds. But that estimate differs widely from region to region: in West Virginia, Utah, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Wyoming, women won’t see equal pay in this century and beyond.

What makes this study different from so many other reports and research on the topic is its comprehensive look at factors beyond the average, says Moira Forbes, publisher of ForbesWoman. “So often, when we have these conversations, we assume there’s a one-size-fits-all solution,” Forbes says. The solution can’t be found with a blanket fix, but requires deeper explorations of regional and national factors at play, and within a variety of demographics.

As a complex issue, there is no simple answer. But starting by looking at the kinds of jobs women go into–older women in low-paying, part-time service jobs, for example, compared to young women entering STEM fields–could give insight on where to stress advances in the coming decades. This helps employers set aside unconscious biases, and encourages women to pursue areas where quantifiable growth is happening.

The starkest differences in this demographic aren’t in comparing women of color to white women, but in looking at the disparities among minority women themselves. Asian/Pacific Islander women earn more than white women: $46,000 a year and $40,000 respectively. Parsing out even further, Indian women have the highest median earnings at $60,879.

Even the lowest earners in the Asian/Pacific Islander group, the Hmong, earn on average $30,000–more than the lowest-earning group of women of color, Hispanic women, at $28,000. Hispanic women earn at median only slightly more than half of what white men make. And looking at the issue state by state, demographic by demographic, can help women get over the stalled growth we’ve seen since the early 2000s.