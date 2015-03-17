5 Things You’ll Learn In Ideo’s New Online Innovation Class

Think you’re not creative? The innovation gurus at Ideo beg to differ. The design firm argues that anyone can unleash an inner creative genius through certain methods–the same methods that Ideo uses on its own projects. A new series of online classes called Ideo U shares those techniques with the world.

The classes, at $399 each, are meant for anyone who wants to solve a problem, whether they’re leaders building a startup or tackling an issue like homelessness at a nonprofit. First up is a course in how to gather insights.





“We started with a course on insights because this is the very foundation of Ideo’s approach to creativity and innovation,” says Suzanne Gibbs Howard, the firm partner leading the initiative. “At Ideo, every time we design, we gather insights about what people say, do, think and feel to motivate us in fruitful directions. On top of that, after decades of sharing our approach and mindset with clients, we’ve seen that gathering insights about people is one of the best ways to start building creative confidence.”

Here are five skills the class teaches:

To better understand the people who’ll use the product or service you’re creating, you’ll want to practice becoming more observant. In part of Ideo’s lesson, you look at photos of someone’s apartment and try to guess what they care about–and then watch as an Ideo expert does the same. In another exercise, you watch as someone dumps out the content of their bag and then make guesses about their life.

Instead of focusing on the average consumer of a product or service, Ideo thinks you can learn more from looking at the extremes: For a cooking tool, that might mean working with both a four-year-old kitchen novice and a Michelin-star chef. By looking at the needs of extreme users, you might be more likely to notice a problem that everyone has–and make a radical improvement in your design

While it’s possible you might learn more about what someone needs just by watching them, interviewing is also a critical skill. Ideo’s lesson shows an interview gone awry, and asks students to pinpoint what went wrong before finding a couple of people to interview themselves. One of the keys, they say, is getting someone comfortable talking. “It’s about a lot more than asking questions,” says Howard.