Will Ferrell And Kevin Hart’s Failed Auditions May Surprise (And Delight) You

Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart star together in the upcoming movie Get Hard, and it looks to be a fun collaboration between two of the most popular comedians around. But now a new Funny of Die video reveals why this is the first time Hart and Ferrell have teamed up.

Turns out they’ve been going head to head at auditions for years. Anchorman, Elf, Talladega Nights, Ride Along, Laugh At My Pain, and more, were apparently all up for grabs. It can be a shock to the system, trying to picture a different actor in an iconic role. Who knows, if things had turned out a bit differently, we might all started saying how our apartments smelled of rich monogamy.

The two stars also sat down at SXSW to film answers to Twitter questions posed through the #GetHardChat hashtag.