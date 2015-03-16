“Killed Them All, Of Course”: The Jaw-Dropping Finale of HBO’s “The Jinx”

Could this be the most ironclad confession one could ask for? In the stunning finale of HBO’s documentary series The Jinx, millionaire and long-accused murderer Robert Durst appeared to be talking to himself in a bathroom, apparently unaware his microphone was still on:

“There it is. You’re caught. You’re right, of course. But, you can’t imagine. Arrest him. I don’t know what’s in the house. Oh, I want this. What a disaster. He was right. I was wrong. And the burping. I’m having difficulty with the question. What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

In the previous episode of The Jinx, letters with matching handwriting and identical misspellings, allegedly from Durst, were shown to viewers–one was sent to murder victim Susan Berman (with Durst’s return address on the envelope) and another was sent anonymously to police, signaling them to a cadaver in Berman’s home. However, it was during the finale that the letters were revealed to Durst and his reaction was possibly telling:

Berman, who was Durst’s spokeswoman, was murdered in 2000, right before investigators were preparing to question her in the unsolved disappearance of Durst’s wife Kathleen in 1982. Durst has maintained his innocence, but his apparent confession on The Jinx has shed a perhaps more damning light on the case: Durst was arrested on murder charges hours before the finale aired–and it seems that the HBO series played a part in the latest arrest.