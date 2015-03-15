advertisement
Alex Garland Film Ex Machina Sets A Tinder Trap At SXSW

By Co.Create Staff1 minute Read

Those looking to expedite their romance fulfillment at SXSW with the help of Tinder may have stumbled across a promising candidate who turned out to be a marketing device for upcoming AI-themed film, Ex Machina.

An Adweek writer reported an encounter with a Tinder user named Ava. After an initial exchange, “she” began asking the writer’s friend some suspicious questions, including “What makes you human?” (see their exchange below).

Screencap: via Adweek

Ava directed the suitor to her Instagram account, where it was revealed she was just part of a sly promo for the Alex Garland-directed film, which premiered at SXSW. It’s a slick and sneaky way to engage potential fans while also forging a somewhat eerie link between the film’s plot and IRL (and maybe it’s even a slick native ad effort–was the writer in on it the whole time..? Is the writer even human??!)

Just please, please, please don’t let this become a wider marketing trend. Nobody needs a Tinder bot for toilet paper or toothpaste.

