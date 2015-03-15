Watch This Woman Interrupt Ryan Gosling At South By Southwest To Propose To Her Girlfriend

The film (which Time called “the most enthusiastically derided entry” at the Cannes Film Festival last year) chronicles the trials of a mom, played by Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks, trying to survive singleparenthood and a Detroit-like wasteland in what sounds like a crazy ambitious genre mashup.

Lost River screened at South By Southwest last night and that’s when the good times rolled. During the Q&A portion of the proceedings, with Gosling and cast on stage, a woman in the audience used some of her mic time to propose marriage to her partner.

Judging by the video footage captured by filmmaker Paul Allen Hunton, which he posted to Twitter and YouTube, it appears the woman accepted the proposal. Gosling and his gang then joined the audience in giving the happy couple a standing “O.”

And here’s better, clearer footage of the event, also taken by someone attending the screening:

What’s less clear is if this was a true romantic moment, or a clever marketing move. A woman named Heather MacKay, who only has 13 followers, thanked Hunton on Twitter for posting the video, and retweeted many other tweeted mentions of the proposal. If this were a marketing stunt, wouldn’t the people behind the film have chosen someone with more social media clout?

Lost River, meanwhile, can use all the fresh mojo it can get: It’s scheduled to open in theaters on April 10 of this year, with limited distribution.