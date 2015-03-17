And The World’s Most Overrated Design Is . . .

The people have spoken! Beats by Dre headphones are officially the world’s most overrated design.

Beats ousted artisanal branding 59% to 41% in the final round of our March Madness bracket pitting prominent designs against one another in a bid to name the most overrated one of all.

It’s not just that Beats, the high-end headphones whose best-selling Solo model runs $200 a pair, have all the quiet elegance of a Mack Truck. It’s that they turn wearers into advertisements for Beats itself. As Devin Liddell, who leads brand strategy for the design consultancy Teague, wrote in a recent essay: “While the design isn’t bad, it is entirely overrated—more ubiquitous than iconic, with a chunky design language focused primarily on turning your head into a billboard for the logo.”

Read more about Beats here, and thanks for playing in our bracket. See you next March!