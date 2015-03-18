Making The Most Of Chance Encounters, For Fun And Profit

Jared Gutstadt likes to paraphrase a quote he heard about the nature of randomness: “You hope to bump into a genius, and if you’re lucky, that genius will make you a lot of money.”

Jared Gutstadt

Gutstadt knows that business succeeds for a lot of reasons, hard work and big ideas chief among them. But a central reason Jingle Punks–a music composition and licensing service–has succeeded has little to do with work or ideas. It has to do with meeting the right business partners at the right time–collisions that often came down to chance, randomness, or just plain luck. Even Jingle Punks’s recent acquisition by William Morris Endeavor stemmed from a random encounter: On a patio at an L.A. club, Gutstadt chatted up a woman who turned out to be the daughter of a prominent music agent, which led to a meeting with a colleague of his, who wound up joining WME.

The lesson has been: Don’t stay at home.

Sometimes, when partners ask Gutstadt about his business plan, he simply replies: “I’m going to continue to collide with people outside in the universe.” Through traveling, through being open, through getting out the door, Gutstadt has continually made chance encounters that have taken his business to the next level (or given birth to it to begin with). “The lesson has been: Don’t stay at home.”

Gutstadt has mastered the art of maximizing a chance encounter. Interested in emulating his success? Here are just a few of his stories.

Jingle Punks CEO and cofounder Jared Gutstadt and COO and cofounder Dan Demole

Jingle Punks wouldn’t exist at all were it not for a chance run-in Gutstadt had about seven years ago. He was dating a woman (now his wife) who had a friend, who had a boyfriend, and one night–later dubbed “the Big Kahuna”–Gutstadt met this girlfriend’s friend’s boyfriend, Dan Demole. The night began with a few drinks in Gutstadt’s yard on New York’s Lower East Side. Gutstadt instantly felt a quick bond, and confided to Demole–a computer engineer–a business idea he had around a music licensing database.

The group then made their way to Brooklyn for a Black Keys concert. After, at a Mexican restaurant, he and Demole got in a playful “margarita fight” (what it sounds like; they were soon thrown out of the restaurant). Gutstadt changed, they moved to another bar, and the night ended up with Gutstadt “wiping out through a set of bar stools at Beatrice Inn.” In short, he recalls, “it was one of those nights that you usually have with someone you’ve been friends with for five years.”

The next morning, Demole showed up at Gutstadt’s place. “Remember that idea we were discussing?” he asked. The next day, they wrote an informal equity agreement on the back of a napkin at a Chinese restaurant. Six months later, Jingle Punks had MTV as a client.