Milton Glaser Reveals How He Made The Legendary Bob Dylan Even More Legendary

Montreal-based art director Martin Dupuis has a compulsive habit of hunting through record shops for 1967 editions of Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits in hopes of finding the graphic design equivalent of a golden ticket–a Milton Glaser-designed first edition poster, copies of which were included in slipcovers when the album was released.

Next to his I Love NY logo, the poster is one of Glaser’s most famous designs. So Dupuis, who has stumbled upon three of these posters, recently interviewed the 85-year-old design icon about the poster’s creation and his views on art and creativity.

As it turns out, Glaser and Dylan never actually worked together on the poster, and though the depiction has risen to a near-iconic stature, the two haven’t so much as even discussed it:

…[Dylan] hated the album that was produced, which was the last album he did for Columbia. They did all the editing and assembly of that album. He had nothing to do with it and he had already broken his contract. So he tended to hate everything in it, and although he’s never told me that he never liked the poster, in fact we’ve never discussed it at all–it will probably remain the most iconic representation because its been reproduced so many times.

For the rest of Glaser’s insights from their talk–which touch on the role of what might be described as synchronicity in creativity, why most analysis of art is “bullshit”–read the full Q & A here.