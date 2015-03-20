A Simple Way To Raise Your Cultural Awareness At Work

Most of us have encountered situations in the workplace where conflict or misunderstanding seems to arise from cultural difference. A boss who grew up in a distant part of the U.S. or overseas exercises authority in ways that subordinates find demeaning or confusing. The coworker in a neighboring cubicle speaks too loudly or uses a different language when talking on the phone. You reach out to shake the hand of a new client and she bows.

Most of us are aware of the fact that people in different parts of the world, or even just in different organizations, display distinct values and ideas about how they should work together and interact. And in many cases those differences can generate annoyance or outright conflict between individuals or groups, which inhibits communication and understanding.

The phrase, “well, their culture is different” often does little more than create boundaries that block our ability to understand and empathize with the behaviors of others.

The biggest problem with culture is that, although most of us talk about it routinely, it is actually quite difficult to define and identify. Is the behavior of my cubicle neighbor a product of cultural differences? Or is it just that he’s an insensitive jerk?

Our cultural influences are so deeply embedded in who we are that it is difficult for most of us to recognize them in our own behavior. As a result, we don’t think much about the cultural information expressed in many of the things we do or the fact that the vast majority of our behavior is shaped by our cultural surroundings. We just think of what we do as being natural.

When you put out your hand to shake with a client, you are putting culture into action and conveying a set of ideas about connecting with others that, in the case of a handshake, emphasize human touch as a way to strengthen relationships. Of course, not everyone does this–there are plenty of other ways to accomplish the same goal, such as bowing. But these behaviors are so deeply engrained that we usually do them without awareness that they convey meaning based in values and ideas of the culture we happen to inhabit. And those meanings are being read and interpreted by others either consciously or subconsciously.

Because we don’t usually notice the cultural content in our own behaviors, nor do we think about how they might affect others, it’s easy to become annoyed with the behaviors of others that seem very different from what we perceive as natural and normal. Awareness of this gives us a basis for responding to cultural differences in a rational way.