How James Corden Went From Show Tunes With Eddie Redmayne To A New, Snark-Free “Late Late Show”

Other than being funny, what’s it take to host a late-night talk show? Qualifications vary wildly. Jimmy Kimmel made crank calls on the radio. Jimmy Fallon impersonated other people on Saturday Night Live. Johnny Carson hosted a game show, Stephen Colbert played a fake right-winger, Jay Leno and David Letterman did stand-up, and Conan O’Brien wrote for The Simpsons,

Now comes James Corden, who becomes the first Broadway song-and-dance man to tackle the format. Three years after winning a Tony award for his mastery of physical comedy in One Man, Two Guvnors, the soft-spoken Brit on Monday launches The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“It’s not that we want the show to play to my strengths, It’s more that we just want it to ignore my weaknesses,” Corden says dryly. “I hope we find a way to show off a bit of the performing attributes that I have, and I hope we create a show that’s worthy of people’s time, you know? That’s what I really hope.”

Settled since January in Los Angeles with his wife and two young children, Corden’s spent most of his waking hours at the CBS soundstage with sidekick/bandleader/man of many voices Reggie Watts prepping the program for late-night consumption.

Speaking from his office, Corden recounts the journey from a tiny English village through his early days singing show tunes with Eddie Redmayne, past the speed bumps and hit projects leading up to his first American network show, which he promises will be an oasis of snark-free entertainment.

Raised in the rural village of Buckinghamshire by his father, a musician, and his social-worker mother, Corden performed in public for the first time at age three, when he danced a jig at his little sister’s christening. Encouragement came early. “Most of the things I’ve learned are from my dad, really,” Corden says. “He’d tell me the difference between doing something and not doing something is doing something. You’ve just got to do it, and there is no reason why it shouldn’t be you, and if you never quit, you’ll never fail. That’s the family I grew up in, and because of that, I always just go for it. I just jump. If you jump and don’t make it to the other side, you’ll land somewhere else, and that doesn’t mean you won’t eventually make it there.”

When he was 10 years old, Corden enrolled in the Jackie Palmer Stage School. “That was an after-school drama club for singing and dancing and acting which also had an agency where you’d go audition for paying adverts and things you could do on the weekend,” says Corden, who spent six years at the school. “Three years below me was a young boy named Eddie Redmayne. We often did revues where it would always be like Eddie singing ‘We’re Walking in the Air‘ from the Snow Man cartoon, and then I’d sing ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat’ from Guys and Dolls.