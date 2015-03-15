Lowe’s DIY Success Can Give You Completely Unrealistic Confidence For Any Challenge

Sometimes all you need to gain the confidence required to fulfill your dreams is just a small taste of success. For its new spring ad campaign, Lowe’s is using DIY home improvement to give guys the ego boost they need to spread their wings in other aspects of life.





Turns out, in these spots by BBDO New York, that just because you can build a deck doesn’t mean you can use sign language for gorilla communication. And a great paint job shouldn’t fuel that fedora dream. Or fending off crabgrass isn’t adequate training to fold a fitted sheet. Because that’s impossible.





This series of spots is set to air during March Madness, and will complement a wider campaign that includes a Tumblr content hub with all of Lowe’s Vine and blog DIY tips in one place.





Jet ski hotdog magnet.