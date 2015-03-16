The Recommender: Rob Brunner, World Traveler

Name: Rob Brunner Role at Fast Company: Senior editor. I also sometimes write things, like this story about Anthony Bourdain and this Q&A with Bjork . Twitter: @iamrobbrunner Titillating Fact: I’ve had my share of travel adventures (low point: landing in a Finnish hospital after a bizarre sauna accident), but the oddest is probably the relaxing afternoon I once spent at a very pleasant beach in Soviet-era Siberia. Not what I was expecting!

Things he’s loving:

1. Grimes, “REALiTi”: Grimes describes this just-released track–which she recorded two years ago for an album that has since been scrapped–as “a bit of a mess,” but it’s a fantastic blurry dance-pop tune that bodes well for the NEW new album that she hopefully will release later this year (even though this song won’t be on it).

2. BuzzFeed‘s Big Stories vertical: I’ve been a big fan of their longreads hub since it launched (with, if I’m remembering correctly, this great piece on the history of Pong). It’s home to an amazing collection of wide-ranging, well-executed features, with highlights like Steve Kandell’s deeply personal look at the 9/11 museum. This week I’m excited about Anne Helen Petersen’s profile of Nick Kroll.

3. New Yorker‘s “Holy Writ”: I’ve never been a copy editor, but I’m still fascinated by the mechanics of how our language works (only recently have I finally learned a rule that’s puzzled me for years: when to capitalize the first word after a colon). I loved this autobiographical piece by New Yorker copy editor Mary Norris, and now she’s made a delightful video about–brace yourselves, amateur grammarians–the subtleties of commas. It’s the first in a series. Can’t wait for the next one.