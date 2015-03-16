Meet The Woman Inspiring Thousands Of American Latina Entrepreneurs

When Nely Galan was a little girl, she didn’t hang posters of movie stars and musicians on her wall. She hung a photo of Sherry Lansing, the first woman to head a Hollywood studio.

Women need to see someone else succeed–to know that their dreams are possible, and attainable by someone who’s not so different from them. Galan grew up to become that woman for others in the Latina community and beyond.

That girl with business heroes went on to become a TV station manager in New Jersey by the time she was 22 years old. After three years of running it like it was her own business, the station was sold. She was crushed–this defining moment is one she loves to retell–and she confronted her employer. “How could you do this to me?” she asked. “You need to get your own chips,” he replied. “These are mine.”

Nely Galan Photo: via Adelante Movement

So she did. Galan started her own production company, consulted for networks, and, after many years of not making a dime, was asked to run Telemundo as the first Latina president of a U.S. television network. Since then, she’s started her own media company, producing 700 episodes of television in Spanish and English.

After appearing on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 (another first, as a Latina), she started getting phone calls from Fortune 500 companies to tell her story as a motivational speaker. Galan’s real estate investments and touring schedule gave her a new solid financially security that freed her from having to seek another corporate job.

For the last two and a half years, she’s spearheaded the Adelante Movement, which equips women with training and resources to find their own financial independence. She saw the gap in how Latinas are portrayed in media and the economic pull they have in reality, and decided she needed to be the one to reach out to them.

One of Galan’s deepest driving beliefs is that the women’s rights movement is an entrepreneurial one–that women who are financially independent are free to control their fate. To be stuck in a job with an abusive boss, with an abusive husband, or laid off at 50 because the world’s moved on without you–these are oppressions women who make their own money can escape from.