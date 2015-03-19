How To Overcome The Insecurities That Are Holding You Back

Somewhere stuck between confidence and motivation lives self-doubt. Nestled deep within, doubt surfaces in moments of weakness. As a professional, doubt hurts emotionally, both at home and in your career.

We all deal with self-doubt differently. Some of us bury it so deep that it almost never comes out, while others have to wage regular wars with self-confidence to get through the day.

Recently, someone told me that my doubts were beginning to show and that those insecurities were jeopardizing some of my best qualities. So I set out to remove doubt from my life by looking at its cause and then developing a series of steps to help me reach my goals in a healthy way. I’ve listed those steps below:

Power appeals to our instinctual need of feeling in control. We associate it with success and respect and that leads us to compete with others, rather than work together. The less power we have as individuals, the more we doubt ourselves.

Tom Nixon, founder of NixonMcInnes, writes about corporate structure on Medium:

Masculine competition is built into the operating system. You have to compete with others to move up the chain of command. There are far fewer rewards for collaboration and compassion.

Many others have noticed, researched, and written on the challenges of current corporate management structures.

In fact, much of the reason why we all seek power is because we’re told it’s essential to success. We don’t feel that creativity, passion, and collaboration can help us reach our career goals. Therefore, we protect ourselves from self-doubt by seeking power over others, despite the harm it causes both in team development and in long-term career growth.