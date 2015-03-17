Will This Mysterious, Magical Tea Make Coffee Lovers Change Habits?

At least that’s how several matcha lovers have described it to me. I tried it for the first time two weeks ago, and I can’t say I disagree: it doesn’t take much to become a full-blown matcha junkie.

If you’re a New York City dweller, you’ve probably already sampled this latest drink obsession. At last month’s New York Fashion Week, models were spotted sipping bright green matcha instead of Red Bull. Matcha is on the menu at eateries across the city: David Chang sprinkles matcha powder on dishes in his tasting menu at Momofuku Ko; Voila Chocolat serves it on top of hot chocolate, while Maman offers a matcha-infused almond latte; you can have it prepared according to the rituals of a Japanese tea ceremony at Cha-an or Ippodo. Williamsburg, naturally, is now host to the nation’s first dedicated matcha cafe, MatchaBar.

The Fortgang brothers

The path to one’s matcha obsession usually starts the same way. Graham Fortgang, who launched MatchaBar with his brother last year, tells me that he was in search of an alternative to coffee that was powerful enough to fuel his busy life, but that did not lead to acid reflux, jitteriness, and the inevitable energy crash. He chanced upon matcha at a tea shop and was hooked: the drink produced sustained energy for several hours that petered out in a mellow fashion. “There’s a lot of science to why this happens,” Fortgang explains. “The caffeine molecules in matcha are binding to catechin, an antioxidant that is found in green tea leaves. It slows down the release of the caffeine, so what we’re getting is extended-release caffeine.”

The Fortgang brothers wanted to bring the drink to the masses, but the problem with matcha is that it is a very complex drink to navigate. Much like wine, matcha comes in a wide and subtle range of flavors. There are also vast differences in quality: premium matcha powder can cost more than gold, but low-quality versions abound. Trader Joe’s has an inexpensive matcha powder that is premixed with sugar and milk solids that would make any Japanese grandmother turn in her grave, while Starbucks and Peets offer matcha-flavored drinks that use low-grade powder. And real matcha requires special equipment: it does not dissolve into water, but must be blended using a special bamboo whisk made specifically for this purpose.

Our goal is to bring this ancient ritual that has been around since the 12th century into people’s homes. We want them to be able to take a meditative pause as they are making it and sipping it.

To simplify matcha for new drinkers, the Fortgangs identified their favorite high-quality tea leaves from Nishio, Japan, imported them, and packaged it all under their own private MatchaBar label. They then set up a physical store that would allow customers to feel the effects of the beverage firsthand and learn how to make it at home. This approach has worked well: business has been booming, and on a good day, they sell 450 cups of matcha.

MatchaBar offers a modern, uniquely Brooklyn interpretation of matcha. Apart from the straight shots, they have created a wide variety of matcha drinks that would be familiar to American crowds who grew up with fancy coffee beverages. If you like macchiatos, they offer a “matchiato.” If you like your fall pumpkin spice latte (and if so, we kind of pity you), they offer a cinnamon spice hemp milk matcha latte. They have also modernized the art of blending matcha into hot water by selling matcha kits with a metal electric whisk. “We try and put it in terms that are relatable to people by taking on the template of an espresso bar,” Graham Fortgang tells me. And soon, MatchaBar will be bringing this Brooklyn in-store experience to the rest of the country with a bottled version of their tea.