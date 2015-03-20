Can We Give Up Procrastination In One Month?

Like many people, I’m skilled in the art of procrastination. The excuses I give myself range from, “There’s not enough time to finish” to “I really don’t want to mess this up.” But overall, the hardest part about getting started is the intimidation factor: I’m afraid of the scope of tackling the unknown.

Leo Babauta, the founder of the popular self-improvement site Zen Habits, proposes a simple solution: start with small chunks and reconnect with why you’re doing the work in the first place.

With the help of his Unprocrastination Sea Change program, this month we’ll work towards putting an end to putting things off. This challenge will be the ultimate test in pushing past the uncomfortable and unfamiliar.

According to Babauta, there are three key habit changes we need to make to put an end to procrastination:

Picking a Most Important Task each morning. Developing the habit of starting. Learning to pause when you get the urge to procrastinate.

To acquire these habits, as well as heightened awareness, Babauta has broken the challenge up into weekly tasks. Here’s the plan:

Each morning, or even the evening before, write down your most important task of the day. Before answering email or checking messages, this is the first task you will work on. Don’t know what your most important task is? Ask yourself: of the tasks before you, which will have the biggest impact on your life? If you have a few contenders, it doesn’t matter where you start–just pick one.

Next, report your task to someone. It could be through social media, or to a person in your life that holds you accountable for your actions. Report your most important task each day, and continue to do this for the rest of the challenge.