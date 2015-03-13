Scifi Meets Home Improvement In This New Interactive Dulux Ad

The ad, by agency BBH London, follows a young man living in a futuristic metropolis where color is banned. He meets a member of a group of “color rebels” and enters an underground world to see colors for the first time. It’s the futuristic counterpart to last year’s spot, where paint is banned during 1920s Prohibition.





“Colorless Future” was shot by Daniel Wolfe, the British director famed for music videos, such as “Time To Dance” for The Shoes, and whose first feature Catch Me Daddy was released in the U.K. last month. The director of photography was Robbie Ryan, whose feature credits include Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights and Philomena.

The brand’s site also includes a shoppable interactive version of the film that takes viewers on a tour of the underground rebel hideout, and lets you click on colorful objects to buy or learn more about its corresponding Dulux paint color.





Watch the making-of film below, or if you really want a deep dive, check out the in-depth looks at how the special effects were created, and the production design.