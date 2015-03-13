Fast Company’s April Issue Reveals Steve Jobs’s Real Legacy

“He wasn’t a saint. I’m not saying that. None of us are. But it’s emphatically untrue that he wasn’t a great human being, and that is totally not understood.”–Tim Cook

Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution Of A Reckless Upstart Into A Visionary Leader is the hotly anticipated new biography of the legendary Apple cofounder by technology journalist (and longtime Steve Jobs reporter) Brent Schlender and Fast Company‘s very own executive editor Rick Tetzeli–and in our upcoming issue of the magazine, we’ve got the inside scoop. We’ll be featuring some incredible stories and news about Steve Jobs in print and on our website–including insights from the book’s authors and stories about Jobs that have never been told and can’t be found anywhere else before the book hits shelves on March 24.

He wasn’t a saint. I’m not saying that. None of us are.

Tetzeli and Schlender interviewed the likes of Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Ed Catmull, and John Lasseter while reporting the book, often gaining special access to many of Jobs’s closest confidants, which casts Steve Jobs in a new light and highlights the complexity (and kindness) of his nature in ways that have been overlooked in the past.

. . . It’s emphatically untrue that he wasn’t a great human being, and that is totally not understood.

In one previously untold story, the book reveals that Cook tried to donate part of his liver to a bedridden Jobs back in January 2009–but Steve Jobs refused.

“He cut me off at the legs, almost before the words were out of my mouth,” said Cook. “‘No,’ he said. ‘I’ll never let you do that. I’ll never do that.'”

There’s far more to uncover about the legendary leader–stay tuned!



