Architect Michael Graves Dies At 80

Michael Graves, the 80-year-old architect known for his groundbreaking work in post-modern design, died peacefully in his home in Princeton, New Jersey, today, according to a statement from his studio . Known for both his large-scale architecture, like the controversial Portland Building , and product design for companies like Target , he was one of the most prolific designers of his generation. Fast Company named Graves’ an innovative company in design this year .

Michael Graves Architecture & Design

Last year marked Graves’ 50th year in architecture. In an interview with Co.Design, he described humanism as the common thread running throughout his work, across disciplines. “It’s always about the human being, the human body, the human psyche,” he said. After becoming paralyzed in 2003, Graves dedicated himself to improving healthcare design, from wheelchairs to a hospital wing for the elderly.

The American Institute of Architects awarded Graves its highest honor, the AIA Gold Medal, in 2001. A retrospective of his art, architecture, and design is on display at New Jersey’s Grounds for Sculpture until mid-April. Check out some of his greatest work in the slideshow above.

[via Arch Daily]