Want More Female Uber Drivers? Here’s How To Make It Happen

Uber recently announced a partnership with UN Women to recruit one million female drivers by 2020, a move that’s quite obviously part of a larger play to improve its public image. Uber has a women problem , and with former Obama campaign manager/PR genie David Plouffe leading the Uber campaign , it’s hard not to see this as ( another ) one of the ride-sharing behemoth’s slightly cynical marketing ploys.

At this point, Uber hasn’t outlined concrete plans for attracting female drivers beyond a vague line in its joint press release with the UN: “We intend to invest in long-term programs in local communities where we live and work.” But if Uber actually wanted to be a more welcoming employer to women, what would it have to do?

In one small way, Uber already has a leg up on traditional cab drivers in its play to attract women: Drivers don’t handle much, if any, cash. “Most of the perpetuators of crime, what they have been going for is robbery,” Tamika Mallory, the spokeswoman for SheRides, a female-only taxi service in New York, told Fast Company. App-based services allow drivers to carry a lot less money, diminishing the potential for theft, a draw for people looking to not get robbed on the job.

The mere existence of that fact, however, has not resulted in a surge of female Uber drivers. Uber hovers around the (low) national average for female drivers. As of December, 14 percent of its drivers, nationally, were women. That’s only a hair higher than national rates: As per the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, 12.7 percent of the 383,000 people working in the taxi driver and chauffeur business are women. (The numbers are much lower in New York City, where women make up a mere 1 percent of the cab-driving population.) Lyft, on the other hand, says 30 percent of its drivers are female; Sidecar has said 40 percent of its drivers are women.

The female aversion to driving strangers around in cars goes much deeper than the potential for robbery. “Taxi driving is considered a low-prestige, somewhat dangerous occupation. You’re dealing with the public at its worst; they’re often drunk, abusive, or try to skip out on fares,” Graham Hodges, author of Taxi!: A Social History of the New York City Cabdriver, told Fortune’s Claire Zillman. Zillman also notes that “taxi drivers are 20 times more likely to be murdered on the job than other workers.”

Getting women to overlook those risks takes trust, something Uber–with its ruthless tactics and string of assault incidents in Boston, Chicago, and Delhi–is seriously lacking. “We see a lot of drivers unhappy because they’re getting pushed around and manipulated and screwed at every turn. We see a culture that’s really insensitive toward women. Those two things would have to change with real change–not PR stuff,” said Dave Sutton, a spokesman for Who’s Driving You?, a public safety organization that represents the Taxicab, Limousine & Paratransit Association.

Yes, that is a lot to ask of a company that has aggressively refused to change the way it operates. But, in case it decides to rethink the way it approaches doing business, here are some actual things Uber could do to appeal to women in a real way.