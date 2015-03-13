From The Future Of Education To The Highs And Lows Of Networking: The Most Popular Stories In Leadership This Week

This week, we took a more critical look at networking, dreamed of better classrooms, and found our individual productivity styles.
5 Big Ways Education Will Change By 2020
Education has evolved at about the same rate as toilet paper and sliced bread. With the future of the country at stake–and the outside world changing more rapidly than we can track–we asked some of the most innovative companies in education where they think the industry can and should improve in the next five years.
How To Work With Anyone’s Productivity Style
You’re more of an analytical prioritizer, but your coworker is clearly a big-picture visualizer. Find your own productivity style, and learn how to tailor everything from emails and short meetings to big proposals for better communication.
The Surprising Ways That Networking Fails Women
For women trying to get ahead, is it who you know, or what you’ve done? The answer’s not simple–but a new study from Wall Street analysts shows that potential performance over past experience is frustratingly stacked in men’s favor.
Exclusive First Look At Marvel’s Newest Women-Driven Comic
Feminist comic book fans rejoice: The Carol Corps isn’t your typical set of cookie-cutter superwomen. “It’s not even just about skin color,” says author Kelly Sue DeConnick. “It’s about everyone dressing differently, about being different heights, and having different hair. I think that’s important too.” She reveals past regrets and her plans for the new book in this exclusive interview.
Networking That Feels Natural And Leads To Big Ideas
Networking doesn’t have to feel dirty. Becoming a better networker could be as easy as being open to new ideas, and willing to connect others to new opportunities.