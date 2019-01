This week is a great one for fans of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, practical knapsacks, and of course, Kanye West and John Legend . A video from 2003 of the duo workshopping Kanye’s 2005 hit “Gold Digger” surfaced this week, giving us all a glimpse of the magic behind Yeezus’s rhymes.

Watch the video above and then tell us: Do you prefer Kanye and John Legend’s stripped-down stylings? Or the slick track with Jamie Foxx that won the Grammy for Record of the Year? Tweet us at #29thfloor.