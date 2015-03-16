Mansueto Ventures is Hiring A Digital Analytics and Yield Management Professional

Mansueto Ventures (FastCompany.com & Inc.com) is seeking a Senior Analyst/Assoc. Manager to join our Digital Media & Operations team. This person is responsible for supporting digital advertising operations through quantitative analysis and yield management. The candidate must understand the business model of digital advertising (direct & programmatic) and possess expertise in manipulating, analyzing and reporting on data from various sources and tools. The candidate must demonstrate a combination of business and technical skills with strong communication and project management skills. The qualified candidate must have a strong understanding of business processes, adapt quickly in an ever-evolving environment, and is capable of thinking out of the box and providing creative solutions.