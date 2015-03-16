Mansueto Ventures is Hiring A Digital Analytics and Yield Management Professional

Mansueto Ventures (FastCompany.com & Inc.com) is seeking a Senior Analyst/Assoc. Manager to join our Digital Media & Operations team. This person is responsible for supporting digital advertising operations through quantitative analysis and yield management. The candidate must understand the business model of digital advertising (direct & programmatic) and possess expertise in manipulating, analyzing and reporting on data from various sources and tools. The candidate must demonstrate a combination of business and technical skills with strong communication and project management skills. The qualified candidate must have a strong understanding of business processes, adapt quickly in an ever-evolving environment, and is capable of thinking out of the box and providing creative solutions.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Forecast inventory supply via data analysis from ad server, and analysis of site traffic across sellable titles and categories.
- Analyze digital capacity trends, assess inventory risks and issues, and identify root-cause.
- Help develop operational and executive dashboards to drive informed decision-making across the company.
- Produce reporting, analysis, and insights for this team’s internal operations as well as various stakeholders.
- Optimize yield through in-direct and programmatic revenue sources to meet/exceed goals.
Desired Experience:
Site Analytics Platforms:
- Omniture
- ComScore
- Nielsen
- Google Analytics
Ad Serving and Demand-Side Platforms:
- Doubleclick, LiveRail
- Google AdX, Rubicon, Pubmatic, AppNexus
Basic Qualifications:
- 3+ years experience working in online media on the content or agency side in a strategic/quantitative/analytical role.
- Proven ability to organize and manage projects within an unstructured environment.
- Strong written and oral communication skills.
- Successful experience in a fast-paced environment.
- Advanced user of MS Excel (experience with pivot tables, lookups and if statements are major pluses).
- Strong analytical, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Self-starter who demonstrates considerable initiative and commitment to producing high quality work.
- Understanding of online media terminology and metrics.
About the Company:
Mansueto Ventures is a publishing company dedicated to serving the business leaders who are shaping the future of today’s economy. We publish Inc. and Fast Company, brands with different audiences, but similar challenges and goals. The company was founded in 2005 when Joe Mansueto bought Inc. and Fast Company.
The passionate communities that have become engaged with these brands are now the focal point of all of our efforts at MV. Our customers are important and influential folks. And we currently have more than two million of them. Through a full complement of print, online, events, custom publishing and integrated marketing solutions, Mansueto Ventures offers the world’s leading advertisers the unique ability to build their brands and move their products within the fast-growing business sector.
Please submit your cover letter and resume… along with your salary expectation to ssuthiana@mansueto.com