This Taiwanese Bubble Artist’s Trippy Creations May Pop Your Mind

Blowing bubbles is fun for all ages, at least for a few minutes, but mostly it’s fun for little kids. But maybe the reason the thrill of taking a wand full of soapy, store-bought fluid and blowing on it in your backyard loses its thrill is because we just haven’t found the art in it yet.

Su Chung Tai, a Taiwanese artist who tours Asia with a show called “Be Fantasy,” found the art: his bubble-blowing performances come off like a combination of live sculpture and stage magic in this video from Kuma Films, which capture Chung Tai’s soap-soaked hands as he blows bubbles filled with smoke, embeds dozens of bubbles within a single larger bubble, creates concentric bubble spheres like something out of soapy Dante, and claims the Guinness Book record for longest bubble chain (30!). It’s probably only a matter of months before Chung Tai finds himself, or his work, starring in an otherwise iffy ad campaign, so be sure to get there while blowing bubbles is still all about the art, maaaaan.



