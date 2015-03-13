What High-Profile Working Fathers Leaving Their Jobs Means For The Rest Of Us

Men who leave their jobs to spend more time with with their families might seem like an unfeasible option for most people, but there have been several high-profile examples of CEOs and CFOs making public announcements that they are stepping down.

Max Shireson, stepped down from his role as CEO of database giant MongoDB in August, saying that he regretted not being being with his young kids when their puppy was hit by a car or when his son had emergency surgery. “Will that cost me tens of millions of dollars someday? Maybe,” he said, in his blog post on the decision.

Former PIMCO CEO Mohamed El-Erian left his post last year, citing the same reasons. His personal come-to-terms moment came when his 10-year-old daughter handed him a 22-point list of the important life events he’d missed because of work.

Most recently, Google CFO Patrick Pichette announced his resignation on Wednesday, citing the kind of revelation that can only be acted upon by the very rich: While sitting on the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro with his wife, he wondered, why not drop it all and just keep traveling the world?

His choice was publicly smiled upon by Larry Page, but given a skeptical side-eye from others: “Mr. Pichette’s goodbye letter was touching, adventurous and completely outside the experience of 99% of the world’s population,” Conor Dougherty wrote for the New York Times. Is taking an indefinite vacation feasible for most of the country’s working parents? Definitely not. But their goodbyes usually include some call to action for other dads who put work over family.

To bring things back down to earth on the topic, we spoke to Mark and Lauren Greutman, whose family went through a similar decision–minus the millionaire paychecks–when he left his job as an actuary last year to spend more time with their young children. “We were in $40,000 worth of debt and got really resourceful and got ourselves out of it,” Lauren says. They got out from under that burden before Mark quit, and made sure the choice was sustainable. “One of our steps in making it easy for him to quit his job was to be financially secure, be debt free, and have a large savings account set aside with at least six months of expenses in it.”

They’re now running a money management business, and Lauren shares her frugal living tips on her blog. We asked them for their thoughts on the transition to a more balanced work-family life.