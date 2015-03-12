The Apple Engineer Behind The New MacBook Speaks–And What He Says Might Shock You!

With Apple’s latest event came the unveiling of the new MacBook –the thinnest and lightest notebook the company has made to date. But all that sleekness comes at a hefty price, literally ($1,299) and figuratively (missing ports!).

In the tech industry’s never-ending quest to shave off as much weight and thickness from products, Apple has nixed traditional ports for one connecter called the USB-C that supports USB, VGA, and more.

So, exactly how did such a drastic change come to be? This guy has the answer. WARNING: Turn down your speakers–his laugh is something serious:

This, of course, is a spoof–but, furthermore, it’s a worthy addition to the “El Risitas” meme.

The man with the infectious laugh is actor Juan Joya Borja (aka, “El Risitas”) who was interviewed in 2007 on the Spanish show Ratones Coloraos. Borja was telling the host Jesús Quintero a story of how he threw paelleras into the ocean while working on the beach when he was younger, eliciting that endearing, if not earsplitting, laughter. Here’s the original video with English subtitles:

The video has since been “translated” to fit any number of situations.